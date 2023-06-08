The Nagano District Court on Thursday found the president of a bus operator and a former operations manager guilty and handed them prison terms on charges stemming from a crash in 2016 that killed 15 people in a mountain resort town in central Japan.

The court gave Misaku Takahashi, president of the Tokyo-based company ESP, a three-year prison sentence and Tsuyoshi Arai, an operations manager at the time of the crash, four years for professional negligence that resulted in death and injury over the accident in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture.

Takahashi, 61, and Arai, 54, pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors demanded five-year prison terms for both men.