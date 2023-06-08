Trading volume in Japanese power futures on the European Energy Exchange could double or triple this year, as more utilities, consumers and financial traders are eager to use it for hedging after the energy crisis last year, an EEX executive said.

Volatility in electricity prices spiked in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, delivering a “wake up call” on the need for hedging, EEX Chief Operating Officer Steffen Koehler said.

“The speed, the volatility and the absolute change in power prices were so huge that people had to be interested in hedging mechanisms and risk management tools,” Koehler said in an interview.