Japan’s two biggest airlines are in advanced talks to buy aircraft from Airbus and Boeing, with announcements possible as soon as the Paris Air Show this month, according to people familiar with the matter.

All Nippon Airways is looking to place orders for as many as 50 Airbus A321neo jets, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential deliberations. Japan Airlines is working to secure single-aisle aircraft, including the A321neo, along with Boeing 787 widebodies.

ANA wants to introduce short-to-mid-haul aircraft as part of a plan to exceed its pre-pandemic fleet size by 2030, ANA President Shinichi Inoue said at the IATA annual general meeting in Istanbul. He declined to comment on specific interest in future aircraft orders.