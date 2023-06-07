Japan’s parliament is set to pass a bill to promote a better understanding of the LGBTQ community as early as June 16 with the necessary votes from the ruling majority secured, lawmakers said Wednesday, despite lingering controversy over the legislation.

Earlier in the day, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, agreed with the opposition camp to vote on the bill Friday at a committee of the more powerful House of Representatives. The current Diet session is slated to end on June 21.

The ruling and opposition parties have been at odds over the definition of certain words that would affect the practicality of the legislation.