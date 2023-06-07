The government has made a handbook to encourage railway and bus operators to introduce so-called cycle trains and cycle buses, onto which passengers can carry bicycles without having to fold or disassemble them.

Created by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, the handbook lists safety measures related to the use of cycle trains and buses, along with good domestic examples of such vehicles being used by tourists and locals.

The ministry hopes the handbook will be of help to railway and bus operators, as well as local governments interested deploying cycle trains and buses in their areas of operation. The central government’s program to promote the use of bicycles strongly recommends the introduction of cycle trains and buses, which are seen as effective for attracting tourists.