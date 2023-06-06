The government aims to introduce new My Number personal identification cards in 2026, with changes to information written on the cards, according to draft proposals compiled by a government panel on Tuesday.

The government will consider issuing the new cards with enhanced security as the current My Number cards, introduced in 2016, will start to expire in 2026. The cards are valid for 10 years.

The draft revisions that prioritize realizing a digital society were drawn up at a meeting of the government’s Digital Society Promotion Council, headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The revisions are expected to be approved at a Cabinet meeting on Friday.