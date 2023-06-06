  • A set of bills to digitalize civil procedures that do not involve lawsuits has been passed by Japan's Lower House. | KYODO
    A set of bills to digitalize civil procedures that do not involve lawsuits has been passed by Japan's Lower House. | KYODO

  • Jiji

Japan’s parliament on Tuesday enacted a set of bills to digitalize civil procedures that do not involve lawsuits, such as divorce mediation and bankruptcy applications.

The House of Representatives passed the bills by a majority vote at the day’s plenary meeting, with support mainly from the ruling bloc. The bills were approved by the the Upper House earlier.

The legislation will allow people to submit necessary applications online, instead of the current system of such documents being brought or mailed to courts. Online submission is mandatory for lawyers and other proxies.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW