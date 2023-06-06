Japan’s parliament on Tuesday enacted a set of bills to digitalize civil procedures that do not involve lawsuits, such as divorce mediation and bankruptcy applications.

The House of Representatives passed the bills by a majority vote at the day’s plenary meeting, with support mainly from the ruling bloc. The bills were approved by the the Upper House earlier.

The legislation will allow people to submit necessary applications online, instead of the current system of such documents being brought or mailed to courts. Online submission is mandatory for lawyers and other proxies.