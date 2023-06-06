The government revamped its chip strategy with a goal of tripling sales of domestically produced semiconductors to more than ¥15 trillion ($108 billion) by 2030, as the nation centers chips at the heart of its economic security policy.

The revised strategy, released Tuesday, aims to strengthen efforts to develop and produce cutting-edge semiconductors that are critical for economic security measures and advanced technology like generative AI, according to the economy ministry.

The sales target for firms that make chips in Japan will help secure a stable supply of semiconductors for the nation, according to the strategy. The target, which appeared in earlier drafts of the revised strategy, compares with sales of about ¥5 trillion in 2020.