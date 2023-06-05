Russia said on Monday that its forces had thwarted a major Ukrainian offensive at five points along the front in the southern Ukrainian region of Donetsk and killed hundreds of pro-Kyiv troops.

It was not immediately clear whether or not the reported attack represented the start of a Ukrainian counteroffensive, which Kyiv has been promising for months to recapture territory taken by Russian forces after the invasion of February 2022.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Ukraine had attacked with six mechanized and two tank battalions in southern Donetsk, where Moscow has long suspected Ukraine would seek to drive a wedge through Russian-controlled territory.