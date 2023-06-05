The mother of Megumi Yokota, a Japanese girl abducted by North Korean agents decades ago, has marked the third anniversary of her husband’s death with an expression of concern over resolving the issue of people kidnapped by the reclusive regime.

“I can’t leave it like this,” Sakie Yokota, 87, said in an interview with media organizations ahead of the anniversary on Monday, with the odds of a resolution continuing to remain unpredictable.

Every morning, Sakie serves hot tea for a portrait of her late husband, Shigeru, put up in her living room. She tells the portrait: “I can’t help it. I can make no progress, no matter how hard I try. It’s regrettable. What should I do?”