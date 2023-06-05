  • An instructor (right) teaches dance to students at Saku Chosei Senior High School in the city of Saku in Nagano Prefecture. | CHUNICHI SHIMBUN
Saku Chosei Senior High School, a private school in the city of Saku in Nagano Prefecture, launched a performing arts course in April in an effort to help female students acquire the skills necessary to become idols — popular singers and dancers — as well as the academic skills required to go to university.

It is rare for a full-time regular high school in Japan to offer such a course.

Six girls dreaming of debuting as idols joined the inaugural class that will pursue both academic studies and performing arts.

