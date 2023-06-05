The Supreme Court on Monday upheld a death sentence for a man convicted of murdering two other Japanese men in Manila in 2014 and 2015, rejecting his appeal to have the ruling overturned.

Toshihiko Iwama, 49, was sentenced to death by the Kofu District Court in 2017 for murdering the two men for insurance payments. The judgment was upheld by the Tokyo High Court in 2019.

According to the high court ruling, Iwama conspired with accomplices, including a man now serving a life sentence, to hire a hit man in the Philippines to kill 32-year-old Shinsuke Toba in 2014 and Tatsuya Nakamura, 42, in 2015.