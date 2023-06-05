Foreign tourists packing flights to Japan are helping the economy climb out of a recession with spending power that is also fueling upward pressure on hospitality-sector pay and prices.

Almost 2 million visitors arrived from overseas in April, compared with less than 140,000 a year earlier, according to Japan’s National Tourism Organization.

While that’s still a ways off pre-pandemic levels of almost 3 million per month, the return of spending by foreign tourists has already accounted for 1.1 percentage point of the 1.6% annualized growth in the first three months of this year, according to Bloomberg Economics.