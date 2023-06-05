Railway teams worked non-stop Sunday restoring railway tracks after India’s deadliest train crash in decades, a tragedy that has reignited safety concerns about one of the largest networks in the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pushed a $30 billion (¥4.2 trillion) railway infrastructure modernization in a bid to boost India’s economy and connectivity, with trains being the preferred and cheapest mode of long-distance travel for both goods and people.

On Saturday, when Modi viewed the mangled wreckage, visited some of the hundreds of injured and offered condolences to the families of the nearly 300 killed in the triple-train crash, he had been due to launch a modern electric train fitted with a state-of-the-art safety feature to prevent collisions.