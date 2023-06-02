The government drew up a policy package Friday for tackling the so-called 2024 problem in the logistics industry, including obliging large consignors and logistics companies to submit improvement plans that will ease burdens on truck drivers.

The package was compiled at a meeting of relevant ministers to combat the 2024 problem, or anticipated further truck driver shortages in line with overtime regulations that are set to come into effect next year.

“Concerted support from consignors, logistics companies and consumers is crucial in making logistics operations sustainable,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at the meeting.