A large typhoon is expected to approach the main island of Okinawa Prefecture later this week, prompting the weather agency on Thursday to warn of high tides, waves and strong winds near the prefecture.

Typhoon Mawar is expected to come very near the prefecture’s main island on Friday, according to the Meteorological Agency. Heavy rain over a wide area from western to eastern Japan is expected through Saturday, with residents urged to stay alert for mudslides and flooding of rivers.

The typhoon was moving north-northeast from some 90 kilometers off Miyako Island at a speed of around 15 kilometers per hour as of Thursday morning, according to the agency.