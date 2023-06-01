Japan’s annual tax revenue likely hit a record high for the third straight year in fiscal 2022 and may have reached the ¥70 trillion ($500 billion) mark for the first time, government data showed Thursday.

The rising trend reflects an increase in consumption tax revenue amid the rising prices of goods and companies paying more taxes on their income as the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wane.

Tax revenue finalized by the end of April for fiscal 2022, which ended in March, rose 8.1% from a year ago to ¥61.53 trillion, the largest-ever for the period, the Finance Ministry said.