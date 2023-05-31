Nvidia’s market value soared to $1 trillion on Tuesday, as shares continued to surge after a bumper earnings report that forced Wall Street to reassess the potential windfall for the chipmaker from an artificial intelligence boom. Here’s an explainer on Nvidia and its role in the AI boom.

How big is Nvidia in terms of market value?

Nvidia’s $1 trillion valuation makes it the fifth most valuable U.S. company behind Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon.