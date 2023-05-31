Nvidia’s market value soared to $1 trillion on Tuesday, as shares continued to surge after a bumper earnings report that forced Wall Street to reassess the potential windfall for the chipmaker from an artificial intelligence boom. Here’s an explainer on Nvidia and its role in the AI boom.
How big is Nvidia in terms of market value?
Nvidia’s $1 trillion valuation makes it the fifth most valuable U.S. company behind Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.