  • Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia Corp., speaks during the Taipei Computex expo on Monday. In a two-hour presentation, Huang unveiled a new batch of products and services tied to artificial intelligence, looking to capitalize on a frenzy that has made his company the world’s most valuable chipmaker. | BLOOMBERG
    Jensen Huang, co-founder and CEO of Nvidia Corp., speaks during the Taipei Computex expo on Monday. In a two-hour presentation, Huang unveiled a new batch of products and services tied to artificial intelligence, looking to capitalize on a frenzy that has made his company the world’s most valuable chipmaker. | BLOOMBERG

  • Reuters

Nvidia’s market value soared to $1 trillion on Tuesday, as shares continued to surge after a bumper earnings report that forced Wall Street to reassess the potential windfall for the chipmaker from an artificial intelligence boom. Here’s an explainer on Nvidia and its role in the AI boom.

How big is Nvidia in terms of market value?

Nvidia’s $1 trillion valuation makes it the fifth most valuable U.S. company behind Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED