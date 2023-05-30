Uganda announced Monday that President Yoweri Museveni had signed into law draconian new measures against homosexuality described as among the world’s harshest, prompting condemnation from human rights and LGBTQ groups as well as Western powers.

U.S. President Joe Biden called for the immediate repeal of the measures he slammed as “a tragic violation of universal human rights,” and threatened to cut aid and investment in the East African country.

Museveni’s office said the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 was among six pieces of legislation the president signed into law on Sunday.