    Richard Revesz, head of the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, in Washington on Thursday. Revesz is changing the way the government calculates the cost and benefits of regulation, with far-reaching implications for climate change. | PETE MAROVICH / THE NEW YORK TIMES

This spring the Biden administration proposed or implemented eight major environmental regulations, including the nation’s toughest climate rule, rolling out what experts say are the most ambitious limits on polluting industries by the government in a single season.

Piloting all of that is a man most Americans have never heard of, running an agency that is even less well known.

But Richard Revesz has begun to change the fundamental math that underpins federal regulations designed to protect human health and the environment. And those calculations could affect American life and the economy for years to come.

