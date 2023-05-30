Istanbul – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election has dashed hopes for high-profile opposition figures jailed during his rule, amid a crackdown on dissent that intensified following a failed 2016 coup.
Secular challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu had pledged to release them as part of an inclusive campaign message seeking to heal the wounds in Turkish society.
The president has given no indication he will offer his rivals an amnesty.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.