    A protest in 2022 against a Turkish court decision that sentenced philanthropist Osman Kavala to life in prison for trying to overthrow the government in Istanbul. | REUTERS

Istanbul – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election has dashed hopes for high-profile opposition figures jailed during his rule, amid a crackdown on dissent that intensified following a failed 2016 coup.

Secular challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu had pledged to release them as part of an inclusive campaign message seeking to heal the wounds in Turkish society.

The president has given no indication he will offer his rivals an amnesty.

