Taiwan’s Asustek Computer plans to introduce one of the first services that lets companies tap into the potential of generative artificial intelligence while keeping control over their data.

The novelty of the Taipei-based firm offering, called AFS Appliance, is that all of the hardware will be installed at the client’s own facilities — to maintain security and control. The AI computational platform, built on Nvidia Corp.’s chip technology, will be operated and updated with new data by Asustek, also known as Asus.

A major concern around services like OpenAI is that they’re operated through online data centers that can expose sensitive information. Samsung Electronics Co. banned employees from using OpenAI’s ChatGPT after it found workers had uploaded sensitive code to the platform.