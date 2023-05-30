Toyota Motor said on Tuesday that its global production for April rose 13.8% from a year earlier to 787,800 units, a record high for the month, as it continues to overcome the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and chip shortages.
Its production outside Japan increased 14.7% to 514,738 vehicles, also a record high for April, with output in China surging 51.9% after the lifting of lockdowns in Shanghai, while in North America and Europe it also increased, the automaker said.
Domestic output climbed 12.2% to 273,062 cars, helped by robust demand in Japan and improved semiconductor procurement, Toyota said.
