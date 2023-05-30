  • Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda pumps up the crowd before climbing into a liquid-hydrogen-powered Toyota Corolla at Fuji International Speedway in Oyama, Shizuoka Prefecture, on Saturday. | BLOOMBERG
The next generation of alternative, so-called carbon neutral fuels were the center of attention on and off the track over the weekend during a race in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Fuji International Speedway hosted the latest installment of the Super Taikyu Series, a 24-hour endurance race featuring dozens of cars across several divisions separated by engine size and speed. In the experimental class, Toyota fielded the world’s first liquid-hydrogen race car.

The Corolla H2 Concept was supposed to make its debut in March, but that was postponed after a hydrogen leak in the engine bay caused a fire. On Sunday, 24 hours after Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda climbed into the driver’s seat surrounded by excited fans and curious reporters, it crossed the finish line.

