BYD Co., China’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer, has begun to penetrate the Southeast Asian market to challenge the stronghold held by Japanese automakers in the region.

BYD has launched an offensive on Japanese EVs, which hold more than 80% of market share in the region, and is looking to build a formidable presence by expanding its local production line — though it faces issues with product selection and after-sales service.

At the Bangkok International Motor Show in Thailand in March, the largest public exhibition of motor vehicles in Southeast Asia, visitors streamed into the BYD sales booth.