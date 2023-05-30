  • The logo of Chinese electric carmaker BYD at the Paris Auto Show in 2022 | REUTERS
    The logo of Chinese electric carmaker BYD at the Paris Auto Show in 2022 | REUTERS

BANGKOK – BYD Co., China’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer, has begun to penetrate the Southeast Asian market to challenge the stronghold held by Japanese automakers in the region.

BYD has launched an offensive on Japanese EVs, which hold more than 80% of market share in the region, and is looking to build a formidable presence by expanding its local production line — though it faces issues with product selection and after-sales service.

At the Bangkok International Motor Show in Thailand in March, the largest public exhibition of motor vehicles in Southeast Asia, visitors streamed into the BYD sales booth.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW