In response to the number of serious accidents involving older drivers nationwide, a new type of restricted license — one that limits driving to safety-enhanced vehicles — was introduced a year ago. However, as of May 11, only one person has obtained the license in Fukushima Prefecture.

The license was introduced in an effort to encourage elderly drivers to switch to so-called “safety support cars,” which are fitted with cutting-edge technologies such as a function to suppress sudden, unintended acceleration.

Many anticipated the new system would help prevent traffic accidents caused by elderly drivers, but the use of the restricted license remains low as the police and other institutions appear to have failed to sufficiently promote its benefits.