A Tokyo court upheld Monday the dismissal of a worker at the Japan unit of the operator of the Diamond Princess cruise ship who lost his job in a staff downsizing following a mass COVID-19 outbreak aboard the vessel in 2020.

The Tokyo District Court rejected the claim by the former employee of Carnival Japan in his 30s that his dismissal was without reasonable cause and therefore invalid.

Presiding Judge Yukiko Ito said that the company’s decision to “reduce its workforce was highly necessary and the company’s response was deemed reasonable.”