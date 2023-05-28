Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has yet to make a final decision on Italy’s controversial role in China’s Belt and Road initiative after she initially signaled her intention to pull out from the investment pact.

“It is still too early to tell what the outcome of our evaluation will be, which is very sensitive and affects multiple interests,” Meloni said in an interview with Italian daily Il Messaggero on Sunday.

Italy can have “good relations” with China “even in important areas of interest with Beijing without necessarily being part of an overall strategic plan,” she said. Italy is the only Group of Seven country to have joined the Belt and Road but “it’s not the main Western or European commercial partner of China,” she said.