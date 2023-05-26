Toyota is willing to use transition financing for hybrid vehicles, which may lay the groundwork for more such automakers to follow as the government pushes to boost investment in greener technology.

The car company is considering transition bonds or loans to finance loan and lease receivables for hybrid vehicle sales, it said in a written response to questions from Bloomberg. The company said that the initiative is in line with the government-approved roadmap for the auto industry, making transition financing easier for the firm to consider as a tool.

Transition finance is a method that supports efforts by industries with high greenhouse gas emissions to achieve decarbonization. The Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) has been preparing technology roadmaps that outline the direction of transition for each industry since October 2021, with the latest one for the automotive sector in March.