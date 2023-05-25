  • A medical worker gives a measles vaccine shot to an employee of Kansai International Airport in 2016. Three new measles cases in Tokyo and Ibaraki have officials on the lookout for the extremely contagious virus. | KYODO
    A medical worker gives a measles vaccine shot to an employee of Kansai International Airport in 2016. Three new measles cases in Tokyo and Ibaraki have officials on the lookout for the extremely contagious virus. | KYODO

Officials in Japan are on high alert after a small outbreak of measles in Ibaraki Prefecture and Tokyo, with the situation taking on more urgency now that travel in and out of the country is returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The latest three cases are evidence of how contagious measles can be, as it appears to have spread among strangers riding the same shinkansen for less than three hours.

Among the infected patients is a man in his 30s who lives in Ibaraki Prefecture. The man developed a fever, cough and rash on April 21-23 after returning from a trip to India. Leaving Kobe on April 23, he took a shinkansen to Tokyo. He was diagnosed with measles on April 27 in Ibaraki.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW