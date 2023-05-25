An individual with a hunting rifle and a knife is holed up in a facility in northern Nagano Prefecture, with reports of injuries including a person being shot, NHK reported Thursday, citing the Nagano Prefectural Police.

“I heard sirens from ambulances and police cars,” said a store employee near the site. “There was an announcement via a loudspeaker calling on people to stay indoors because there was a shotgun shooting.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW