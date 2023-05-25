  • The only two graduating students at a junior high school in Fukushima Prefecture have their last school lunch with their teachers before graduating in March. Over 90% of firms in a survey are worried about Japan's accelerating birthrate decline. | REUTERS
    The only two graduating students at a junior high school in Fukushima Prefecture have their last school lunch with their teachers before graduating in March. Over 90% of firms in a survey are worried about Japan's accelerating birthrate decline. | REUTERS

More than nine out of 10 Japanese firms feel a sense of crisis about the country’s accelerating birthrate decline, with few hopeful that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government can arrest the fall, according to a Reuters monthly poll.

Kishida unveiled a plan in March to reverse the birthrate trend, a problem that has worsened under successive Liberal Democratic Party administrations, threatening to further shrink the country’s workforce and sap consumer demand.

Those measures, which include expanding child allowance provisions, increasing paid parental leave and providing subsidies for fertility treatments came after the government revealed that annual births last year had dipped below 800,000 for the first time, eight years earlier than expected.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW