Police arrested a Kyoto resident on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly poisoning his aunt with thallium in a financially motivated crime in 2020.

Kazuki Miyamoto, 37, is already under indictment for the murder by poisoning last year of Hinako Hamano. The 21-year-old Ritsumeikan University student died after ingesting thallium, a highly toxic substance once widely used in rat poison.

Miyamoto’s 61-year-old aunt was hospitalized due to the alleged poisoning in mid-July 2020 and remains unconscious, the Osaka prefectural police said.