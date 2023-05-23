  • Japanese digital reform minister Taro Kono (left) speaks during the Group of Seven digital and technology ministers' meeting in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, on April 30. | KYODO
Linkage mistakes of My Number personal identification numbers with bank accounts for receiving public benefits have occurred in multiple local municipalities in Japan, the Digital Agency said Tuesday.

Eleven cases in which a person’s My Number ID was linked to a different person’s bank account have been confirmed in six municipalities, including the city of Fukushima, the agency said.

There has been no actual damage from the series of mistakenly linked accounts since no payments of public benefits were made to them, according to the agency.

