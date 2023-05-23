Emperor Naruhito visited Tokyo’s Edogawa Ward on Monday to inspect the lock gate on the Arakawa River.

The Arakawa Lock Gate was built to allow ships to travel between the Arakawa River and the old Naka River, which have different water levels. In the event of a disaster, it would be used for the rescue of affected people and to transport relief supplies.

With studying water issues his lifework, the emperor has visited related facilities since he was crown prince. This was the first time that he has made an inspection trip focusing on water issues since his enthronement in 2019, according to his aides.