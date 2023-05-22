  • The epicenter of an earthquake on May 22 at 4:42 p.m. was located in the waters around Niijima and Kozushima | GOOGLE MAPS
  • Staff report

A magnitude 5.3 earthquake, which measured a weak 5 on the shindo (intensity) scale, was detected at a depth of 10 kilometers in the waters around Niijima and Kozushima on Monday at 4:42 p.m.

