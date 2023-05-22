A man suspected of carrying out an attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last month will undergo a psychiatric examination for about three months, sources close to the matter said Monday.

A summary court in Wakayama has granted a request from prosecutors to keep Ryuji Kimura detained for the examination, expected to begin soon, to fully assess his mental state at the time of the attack.

The 24-year-old from Hyogo Prefecture has been served a fresh arrest warrant by police on suspicion of violating the firearms control law by manufacturing explosives.