Beijing summoned Hideo Tarumi, Japan’s ambassador to China, on Sunday to lodge a “solemn” protest over references to Taiwan and other issues related to the nation in Group of Seven statements made at a summit in Hiroshima, while the envoy offered a counterargument, the two countries said.

Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong expressed Beijing’s “strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition” over the statements issued during the G7 summit hosted by Japan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said. Tarumi told Sun it is “only natural” that such references were made and urged China to change course, the Japanese Embassy said.

Sun claimed that Japan, as this year’s G7 chair, has joined hands with other countries to “smear and attack” Beijing through the joint declarations made in Hiroshima, “grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs,” violated the basic principles of international law and harmed China’s sovereignty, security and development interests.