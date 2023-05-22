Leaders attending the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima over the weekend were given replica paper crane mementos designed in memory of a girl who died from radiation-induced leukemia 10 years after the 1945 atomic bombing of the city, a source close to the matter said Monday.

The souvenirs are based on a paper crane that sat beside Sadako Sasaki's deathbed. She died from her illness at the age of 12.

Weighing one gram, they are made of stainless steel and are engraved with the words "G7 Hiroshima." They were produced using cutting-edge technology that replicates the folds and wrinkles of the original origami crane.