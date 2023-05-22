With U.S.-China ties in free-fall, particularly after Washington shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon in March, U.S. President Joe Biden said Sunday he believes relations between the two superpowers may begin to “thaw very shortly,” signaling that high-level talks could become more frequent.
Speaking at a news briefing in Hiroshima following the Group of Seven summit, Biden said that ever since the balloon incident, which resulted in U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceling a highly anticipated trip to Beijing, “everything changed in terms of talking to one another.”
“I think we are going to see that begin to thaw very shortly,” he added.
