Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was on Sunday making his case to Group of Seven leaders — as well as invitees India, Brazil and South Korea — for further support in his country’s bid to repel Russian invaders after arriving in dramatic fashion in the atomic-bombed city of Hiroshima a day earlier.

The Ukrainian leader joined G7 leaders for a session related to the war Sunday morning, and is also scheduled to take part in separate talks on peace and stability involving the leaders and those from the eight other nonmembers invited as guests.

He will also hold a bilateral meeting later in the day with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the summit.