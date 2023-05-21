One joke by a Chinese comedian about the nation’s military has spurred online uproar, a $2 million fine, a police probe, a sweep of canceled shows and fears for the survival of Chinese stand-up comedy, a rare refuge for somewhat free speech.

The furor over Li Haoshi’s wisecrack in Beijing last weekend marks the biggest scandal yet for a form of entertainment that, despite China’s tightening censorship regime, had managed to gain popularity with performances in small groups and material that managed to just toe the line.

“Stand-up comedy has been the last bastion in which people can still enjoy entertaining commentary about public life,” said Beijing-based independent political analyst Wu Qiang. “After this, the space for stand-up comedy and public expression in general will inevitably keep shrinking.”