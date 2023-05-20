Group of Seven leaders on Saturday warned China over its “militarization activities,” but also sought to win Beijing’s support for pressing Russia to halt its invasion of Ukraine, as the war-torn country’s leader arrived in Hiroshima for the G7 summit.

A final joint communique released by G7 leaders a day ahead of the summit’s conclusion called on Beijing to adhere to international norms, including addressing “nonmarket policies and practices,” refraining from “unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion” and respecting human rights, including in Tibet and Xinjiang.

But G7 countries, many of which have economies that are deeply intertwined with China, also held out an olive branch — despite some views that the world has already entered a new Cold War between the U.S.-led West and China.