  • Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda speaks during a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors in Niigata on May 13. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
    Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda speaks during a meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank governors in Niigata on May 13. | POOL / VIA REUTERS

Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda continued to strike a dovish tone hours after data showed underlying inflation accelerating to the fastest pace in more than four decades.

“The cost of impeding the nascent developments toward achieving the 2% price stability target, which are finally in sight, by making hasty policy changes would likely be extremely high,” Ueda said in a speech in Tokyo on Friday.

Ueda’s reassurance that the BOJ will continue with easing contrasts with lingering speculation over policy adjustment among BOJ watchers. A range of economists from Goldman Sachs to Barclays currently expect a shift in July. Ueda hinted that faster inflation isn’t changing the BOJ’s view as the acceleration is largely being driven by cost-push factors.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW