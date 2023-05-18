Governments are increasingly focusing on health risks fueled by global warming, with most nations now considering concerns from malaria to heart disease in their climate plans, according to data shared exclusively by the World Health Organization (WHO).

More than 90% of countries have included health hazards in their commitments to tackle climate change, known as Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), up from 70% in 2020, according to new WHO data, set to be released in a forthcoming report.

The WHO’s director for public health and environment, Maria Neira, said the climate crisis threatens key pillars of public health — including access to food, water, shelter and clean air — and countries may struggle to respond adequately to growing risks.