Japan and Britain have upgraded bilateral ties to an “enhanced” global strategic partnership after agreeing on a “landmark” deal Thursday to step up defense, trade and technology cooperation.

Signed a day before the official start of a critical Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, the so-called Hiroshima Accord will see the two sides launching new partnerships in the areas of industrial science, innovation and technology and semiconductors, including expanded cooperation in research and development and skills exchanges.

London and Tokyo are aiming to strengthen their domestic chip production and bolster supply-chain resilience, particularly amid concerns that semiconductor supplies could be affected by a conflict over Taiwan, which currently makes over 60% of the world’s semiconductors and over 90% of the most advanced ones.