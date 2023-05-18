As public libraries in Hong Kong remove books and documentaries about the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, a race to preserve them somewhere else continues.

Leung Kai Chi, a Hong Kong-born professor who is now a visiting scholar at National Taiwan University, said he is still collecting books related to Hong Kong society and sending them to public university libraries in Taiwan, according to a post he made on Facebook following the news of the removal of sensitive materials in public libraries.

“If someone is willing to donate books that libraries in Taiwan do not have in stock, I will be happy to act as an intermediary to coordinate the process,” Leung said, adding that several books about the aftermath of the Umbrella Movement — a widespread protest in Hong Kong in 2014 demanding universal suffrage — have been relocated to a library at National Taiwan University.