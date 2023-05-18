Chinese President Xi Jinping will seek to deepen Beijing’s influence in Central Asia at a major summit, reminding a parallel Group of Seven conclave of China’s sway outside the U.S.-led world order.

The two-day China-Central Asia Summit will assemble the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan from Thursday in the Chinese city of Xi’an. Trade ties and regional security concerns will likely dominate talks at the inaugural in-person meeting, along with Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Xi is expected to deliver a keynote speech at the summit announcing new measures for cooperation between the six nations, state media reported citing an official from China’s Foreign Ministry. Footage of traditional performers greeting each leader in Xi’an received prominent coverage on state television Thursday.