High intake of vegetables and fruit during pregnancy may reduce the risk of developing atopic dermatitis in infants, a Japanese group of researchers said.

The research team, led by Yuzaburo Inoue, specially appointed associate professor of pediatric allergy at Chiba University’s Graduate School of Medicine, measured the level of carotenoid, an antioxidant rich in green and yellow vegetables and fruit, in blood and breast milk samples of 267 infants and their mothers.

The infants were born in 2010-11 and have asthma or atopic dermatitis patients in their families. The concentration of various types of carotenoid were measured, such as lutein, which is present in high amounts in vegetables such as parsley, and lycopene, which is contained in tomatoes.