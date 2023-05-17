  • Thousands of paper cranes are burned during a ceremony at Daisho-in Buddhist temple on the island of Miyajima in Hiroshima Prefecture. | AFP-JIJI
    Thousands of paper cranes are burned during a ceremony at Daisho-in Buddhist temple on the island of Miyajima in Hiroshima Prefecture. | AFP-JIJI

Miyajima, Hiroshima Pref. – At a hillside temple, a monk in saffron robes blows a refrain on a conch and begins chanting prayers as thousands of origami cranes donated to Hiroshima burn.

For a decade, the Daisho-in Buddhist temple on Miyajima island, facing Hiroshima, has held ritual burnings of the millions of origami cranes sent to the city each year.

The ceremony is intended to honor the sentiments folded into each of the miniature paper birds.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED